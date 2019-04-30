|
Marcia Kay Carter
Muncie - Marcia Kay Carter, 82, passed away early Saturday morning, April 27, 2019, at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center, Muncie, Indiana.
She was born in Oakville, Indiana on Saturday, November 21, 1936, the daughter of William Elbert and Lena Mae (Plue) Hutchison.
Marcia was a homemaker and also served as a crossing guard from September, 1990, until November, 1998.
She enjoyed playing Basket Bingo and Pizza King.
Marcia was a member of the First Brethren Church of Oakville and was the Sunday school secretary.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Amy) Carter and Jay (Robin) Carter; daughter, Karen Carter; brother, Joe (Paulette) Hutchison; sister-in-law, Jackie Hutchison; son-in-law, Albert McRiffey; grandchildren, Tracey (Rich) Gregory, Brian (Sally) Carter, James Carter, Jeffery (Alex) McRiffey, and Nadia (Jared) Hartley, and several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friends at Bethel Pointe, Ginny Popovich and Mary Friel; beloved cats, Tiger and Tigger.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kristy McRiffey; sisters, Marlene Lambert and Vita Hutchison; brother, Rolan Hutchison; cat of nineteen years, Miss Kitty.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bethel Pointe and Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving care and compassion.
Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Chaplain Philip Rogers and Pastor Joe Hines officiating.
Visitation will be on Thursday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
Burial will be at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Marcia's memory may be made to: Ball State University, Music & Memories, 2000 West University Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47306 or the First Church of the Brethren of Oakville, 320 Oakville Road, Oakville, Indiana 47367.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at: elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 30, 2019