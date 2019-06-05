|
Marcia Kay Holland
Fort Wayne - Marcia Kay Holland, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital. She was born July 19, 1948 in Muncie, IN. She was a graduate of Ball State University earning a degree in Home Economics. She and her husband were also members of Coventry Baptist Church. She was extremely devoted to her faith. Marcia was an amazing and talented quilter and was the president of her quilt club. She was also an avid reader and scrap booker. Marcia loved spending time at her grandchildren's sporting events and attending bible study with her beloved friends. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael Holland, of Fort Wayne; children: Michelle (Steve) Zahursky of Berea, OH, Matthew (Brichette) Holland of Pomaria, SC and preceded in death by her son Mark (Rebecca) Holland; parents, Robert and Phyllis Butler of Muncie; brothers, Tom (Pat) Butler of Florida, Robert (Beth) Butler of Muncie, David (Allison Fair) Butler of Muncie, James (Cindy) Butler of Florida and preceded in death by her brother Jerry Butler; grandchildren, Jadyn, Devyn, and Masyn Zahursky, Mattie, Emily, and Bryson Holland, Kira and Jase Holland; and mother in law, Mary Lou Holland. Funeral service will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at Coventry Baptist Church, 10926 AboiteCenter Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46814 with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Preferred memorials may be made to in honor of Mark Holland. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Holland family.
Published in The Star Press on June 5, 2019