Services
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-3186
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Coventry Baptist Church
10926 Aboite Center Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Coventry Baptist Church
10926 Aboite Center Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Kay Holland


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcia Kay Holland Obituary
Marcia Kay Holland

Fort Wayne - Marcia Kay Holland, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital. She was born July 19, 1948 in Muncie, IN. She was a graduate of Ball State University earning a degree in Home Economics. She and her husband were also members of Coventry Baptist Church. She was extremely devoted to her faith. Marcia was an amazing and talented quilter and was the president of her quilt club. She was also an avid reader and scrap booker. Marcia loved spending time at her grandchildren's sporting events and attending bible study with her beloved friends. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael Holland, of Fort Wayne; children: Michelle (Steve) Zahursky of Berea, OH, Matthew (Brichette) Holland of Pomaria, SC and preceded in death by her son Mark (Rebecca) Holland; parents, Robert and Phyllis Butler of Muncie; brothers, Tom (Pat) Butler of Florida, Robert (Beth) Butler of Muncie, David (Allison Fair) Butler of Muncie, James (Cindy) Butler of Florida and preceded in death by her brother Jerry Butler; grandchildren, Jadyn, Devyn, and Masyn Zahursky, Mattie, Emily, and Bryson Holland, Kira and Jase Holland; and mother in law, Mary Lou Holland. Funeral service will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at Coventry Baptist Church, 10926 AboiteCenter Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46814 with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Preferred memorials may be made to in honor of Mark Holland. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Holland family.
Published in The Star Press on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now