Marcia L. Brown
Muncie - Marcia L. Brown, 80, passed away Friday June 28th, 2019 at Westminster Village.
She is survived by her loving family: husband of 58 years, Joseph D. Brown; daughter, Rhonda S. Klopfenstein (husband, James) Newbern, TN; son, Jeffrey W. Brown (wife, Holly) McCordsville; son, Scott D. (wife, Amy) Noblesville; son Douglas A. (wife, Wendy) Indianapolis. Additional survivors include seven grandchildren, Nathan Klopfenstein, Ashley Klopfenstein, Claudia Brown, Blake Brown, Katie Brown, Leah Brown and Ian Brown.
Marcia was a terrific wife and mother. She was always willing to offer a helping hand. She had a very strong love for her children and grandchildren and greatly enjoyed spending time with them. As a family they enjoyed boating and vacationing in Florida.
She is preceded in death by her parents Howard E. Hahn and Virginia A. (Karn) Hahn.
Marcia was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated in 1957 from Marion-Franklin High School. She received her B.S degree in elementary education in 1961 from The Ohio State University.
After graduating, she taught first grade in the Columbus, Ohio Schools while her husband Joe completed his graduate studies at The Ohio State University. Upon completion of Joe's Ph.D., they relocated to Griffin Georgia for Joe's work with the University of Georgia. While in Georgia they started their family with Rhonda and Jeffrey. After five years, Marcia and Joe relocated to Muncie with Joe joining the faculty of Ball State University. At that time, Marcia and Joe added their two younger children, Scott and Douglas to their family.
Marcia retired after 37 very successful years in real estate in 2007. Her honors in real estate included receiving the Realtor of the Year award, serving as President of the Muncie Board of Realtors and serving as President of the Indiana Association of Women realtors.
Marcia provided many years of service to the Muncie community. Her memberships included the First Presbyterian Church, Delaware County Club, and served as the chapter advisor of Alpha Gamma Delta at Ball State.
During their retirement years, Joe and Marcia spent many fall and winter seasons with family and friends at their Condominium on Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Calling will be at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street, Muncie, IN 47305 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th with the services immediately following. Entombment will follow the services at Flanner Buchanan's Oaklawn Gardens at 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church or Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church in Muncie.
Published in The Star Press on July 2, 2019