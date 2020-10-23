1/1
Marcielle Caldwell
1939 - 2020
Marcielle Caldwell

Muncie - Marcielle Caldwell, 81, a longtime resident of Muncie, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born in Xenia, OH on September 11, 1939 to Frank and Etha (Miller) Cummins.

Marcielle retired from Ball State University after 19 years working in food services as a cashier. She was a member of Safe Harbor Apostolic Lighthouse in Muncie. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sitting on her porch, cooking, baking, and making peanut brittle.

Marcielle is survived by her sons, James Caldwell and Bobby Davis (Philomena); daughter, Charlotte Monroe (Rick); sister, Annie Flack; grandchildren, Nicole Wheeler (Rich), Melissa Monroe, Brooke Caldwell, Hannah Caldwell, Miranda Gray (Eric), Brianna Monroe, Robbie Davis, and Maggie Davis; 17 great grandchildren; and special nephew, Steve Mowen (Pam).

Marcielle was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Freddie Caldwell; sister, Donna Pulliam; daughter, Connie Caldwell; 3 brothers; and grandchild, Robert Caldwell.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Rick Monroe and Eric Gray. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
