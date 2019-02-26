Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Winchester, IN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fountain Park Cemetery i
Winchester, IN
View Map
1923 - 2019
Marcille Morrissey Obituary
Marcille Morrissey

Winchester - Marcille J. Morrissey, 95, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born on July 20, 1923, in Ossian, Indiana, to Dale and Marie (Hunter) Derr.

Marcille was the oldest member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winchester. She and her husband owned and operated Morrissey's Shoe Store until their retirement in 1984. She was an avid reader, seamstress, and pianist.

Marcille is survived by her three children, Carolyn (Dick) Hargrave of Winchester, Anne (Jim) Robertson of Hagerstown, and Jim (Shawnda) Morrissey of Cape Coral, FL; six grandsons and twelve great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Harold F. Morrissey.

A service to celebrate Marcille's life will be at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, March 1,, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winchester, with Father Peter Logsdon officiating. Burial will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 26, 2019
