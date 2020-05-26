|
Margaret A. (Landon) "Margie" Twibell
Hartford City - Margaret A. "Margie" Twibell, 80, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2020 in I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie.
A native and life resident of Hartford City, she was born October 30, 1939, the only daughter of five children born to James William and Mary E. (Gilbert) Landon, Jr. She graduated from Hartford City High School in 1958 and married Max W. Twibell on November 6, 1958.
Margie worked at Parkside Elementary School for over twenty years as a teacher's aide. Following her retirement from the school system, she was the manager of the Nutrition site in Hartford City for LifeStream over ten years. She enjoyed going to the lakes and loved mowing her yard.
She leaves behind one son, Jeff (Betsy) Twibell of Montpelier; granddaughter, Brooke (Knight)Gertsen (husband, Darren) and their children, Ellis & Emery; grandson, Colton Twibell (fiancée Zoie Mann); three brothers: Thomas "Tom" Landon of Colburn, Idaho; James "Jim" Landon of Hartford City and David (Carol) Landon, also of Hartford City, as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Max, Jan. 10, 2005; her daughter Melinda, Feb. 23, 2003 and her brother George Landon, Feb. 14, 2005.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City, with Rev. Kevin Lex presiding. Burial will follow services at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home prior to services.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Blackford County Cancer Support Group, through the Blackford Community Foundation, P.O. Box 327 Hartford City, IN 47348-0327.
Published in The Star Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020