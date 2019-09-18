Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Gardens of Memory
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gilland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Gilland


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann Gilland Obituary
Margaret Ann Gilland, 84, passed away at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Golden Living Center, Muncie.

She was born in Lebanon, MO to Joseph "Joe" McKinley Sullivan and Fannie May (Farrington) Sullivan. Both of her parents precede her in death.

She graduated from Hartford City High School in 1953.

Margaret married Glen Eugene Gilland on December 24, 1952 at Grace United Methodist Church.

She formerly was a secretary for Franklin Finance and Sinclair Glass Factory, both located in Hartford City.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing games, riding around looking at the scenery. She also liked to work a little in the garden, mow the lawn and she tried to bowl.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her husband of 66 years, Glen E. Gilland of Eaton; sister, Dealie Dodds of Muncie and several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Ann Gilland and siblings, Josephine Williams, Mary Fiddler, Bob Sullivan and Paul Sullivan.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348

Online condolences may be sent to

www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now