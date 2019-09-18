|
|
Margaret Ann Gilland, 84, passed away at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Golden Living Center, Muncie.
She was born in Lebanon, MO to Joseph "Joe" McKinley Sullivan and Fannie May (Farrington) Sullivan. Both of her parents precede her in death.
She graduated from Hartford City High School in 1953.
Margaret married Glen Eugene Gilland on December 24, 1952 at Grace United Methodist Church.
She formerly was a secretary for Franklin Finance and Sinclair Glass Factory, both located in Hartford City.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing games, riding around looking at the scenery. She also liked to work a little in the garden, mow the lawn and she tried to bowl.
Margaret will be sadly missed by her husband of 66 years, Glen E. Gilland of Eaton; sister, Dealie Dodds of Muncie and several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Ann Gilland and siblings, Josephine Williams, Mary Fiddler, Bob Sullivan and Paul Sullivan.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City.
Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348
Online condolences may be sent to
www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 18, 2019