Margaret Ann Hull, 87, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 peacefully at Miller's Merry Manor, in Dunkirk, IN. Margaret was born in Hartford City, IN, on September 30, 1932 a daughter of the late Ruth Ann (Hoover) and Joseph Reading. She was a 1950 graduate of Millgrove High School, a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dunkirk, IN, and worked as a quality control inspector for Armstrong Cork until her retirement. Margaret was the loving wife of William D. Hull who she happily married on December 25, 1951 and sadly lost in 2009. She enjoyed traveling with her family, going out to eat, playing BINGO, and golf, going to horse races and casino's, watching talk shows, The Price Is Right, Pyramid, and Press Your Luck. Margaret is survived by 2 sons; Michael J. Hull (wife Debbie), Kevin L. Hull (wife Gail), 8 grandchildren; Tony Hull, Kristina Shaffer, Zeb Hull, Stacy Stookey, Corey Hull, Conner Hull, Brie Hull, Steve Hull, James Hull and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, 2 daughters; Victoria D. and Kayla Hull, and 2 sisters; Diane Sills and Carolyn Webb. Friends are invited to call Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10-11 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dunkirk, IN. Mass will follow at 11:00 AM with Father Paul Hudson officiating. Burial will be held in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie, IN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dunkirk, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020