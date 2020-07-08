Margaret Cotton



Muncie - Margaret A. Cotton



Muncie- Margaret A. Cotton passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 at her home with family at her side. Margaret was born the daughter of Marion and Alfred Tifft on July 15, 1928 in Wells, Vermont. While living in Vermont she was raised by her stepfather Clarence Tolliver. She loved her family playing cards and boards games with her grandchildren and going to karaoke with relatives and friends.



Survivors include son, Cecil Cotton; daughter Ester (Mark) Stout; 3 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren several cousins, nieces and nephews and extended family.



Her parents, Sons, Bobby Cotton, George Cotton, Clarence Duskin and great-grandson Richard Lafollette II preceded her passing.



Due to the covid restrictions, a memorial service has now been scheduled for Saturday July 18, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Linda McBride officiating. Burial of cremated remains will follow the services at the Strong Cemetery.



Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until time of services. The family has requested that you provide your own face mask to protect yourself and the general public from the covid virus.



The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary. com









