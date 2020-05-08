Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Margaret Durman


1920 - 2020
Margaret Durman Obituary
Margaret Durman

Muncie - Margaret Durman, 99, Muncie, passed away Monday morning, April 27, 2020, at Yorktown Manor.

She was born Tuesday, December 14, 1920, in Muncie, the daughter of James E. and Nona (Robinson) Harris. Margaret was a homemaker.

Survivors include her son, Kevin Durman; and a sister, Martha J. Harris.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Paxton Durman.

Due to the circumstances with the Covid19 virus, there will not be any visitation or services. Private burial was held in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Elm Ridge Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangement.

Online condolences to the family can be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020
