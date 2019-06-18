|
Margaret E. Hunnicutt
Hartford - Margaret Ellen Hunnicutt, 92, passed away at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at IU Health Blackford Hospital.
She was born in Hartford City on September 1, 1926 to Clayton Maddox and Mary Jane (Blair) Maddox. Both of her parents precede her in death.
Margaret graduated from Hartford City High School in 1944. She retired in 1983 from Indiana Bell-later turned into AT&T, after 39 ½ years of service.
She married Dale E. "Squeek" Hunnicutt on July 16, 1949 in Montpelier. He precedes her in death on May 5, 2005.
Margaret was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Blackford County Snowmobile Club and Pioneers of America AT&T. She enjoyed ceramics. Margaret won AMVETS Woman of the Year 2000-2001.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Rick S. (wife, Dixie) Hunnicutt of Hartford City; grandchildren, Matt Hunnicutt and Shane (wife, Marcie) Hunnicutt; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Nate, Dasha and Mia Hunnicutt; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Lee Hunnicutt, siblings, Peter John Maddox and Barbara Ann Winans.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. David Fleener officiating. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Special Olympics. Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on June 18, 2019