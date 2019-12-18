Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
Resources
Margaret Hammons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elizabeth Hammons


1939 - 2019
Margaret Elizabeth Hammons Obituary
Margaret Elizabeth Hammons

Muncie - Margaret Elizabeth Hammons, 80, died Saturday evening, December 14, 2019 at The Woodlands of Muncie.

She was born November 7, 1939 in Alton, IL and was the daughter of the late James D. & Mary K. (Peckinpaugh) McCloskey.

Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Margaret enjoyed crafts and music.

She was a member of the Catholic Church.

Margaret is survived by her four children, James Hammons, Melanie Hammons (Richard Oshlo), Michael Hammons (Eve), and David Hammons (Clare);

nine grandchildren; sister Mary Patricia Provost(Anthony) and a brother James McCloskey.

Funeral Services for Margaret will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Garden View Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) with envelopes provided at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
