Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
(765) 728-2414
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Margaret Ellen (Sills) Haisley


1925 - 2019
Margaret Ellen (Sills) Haisley Obituary
Margaret Ellen (Sills) Haisley

Muncie - Margaret Ellen (Sills) Haisley, 94, departed from this life peacefully on July 7, 2019. Born on March 23, 1925 in Montpelier, IN to Joseph E. Sills and Ethel Cleo Fierce Sills. She is survived by her Daughter- Karen, Las Vegas, Son-Bruce (wife Paula), Selma; Granddaughter's Carrie Haisley Almon (Luke) Anchorage, Alaska, and Chistine Haisley Bertram (Eric), Muncie; Great granddaughter Riley Bertram; and sister Joan Sills McGeath, Montpelier and several nieces and nephews. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, husband Fredrick Haisley, sister Elizabeth (Bette) Callahan and brothers Guy I. Sills and Milan E. Sills.

Margaret was a 1943 graduate of Montpelier High School and received her BS and MAE from Ball State. She began her teaching career in 1961 at Ridgeville Elementary and spent 31 years as an educator before retiring in 1992 from Wilson Middle School in Muncie where she was the reading specialist. After her retirement, she found time to travel and belong to many lineage societies including the Daughters of the American Revolution, Francois Godfroy Chapter in Montpelier, Colonial Dames of the 17th century, Daughters of the American Colonist, The General Society of Mayflower Descendants, and Daughters of the war of 1812. She had been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Selma Unit 437 since 1949. She served as a unit president in 1954-55. She was also an avid reader, accomplished seamstress, and enjoyed genealogy research. After the death of her husband Fred in 1987, she managed the family farm. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00-7:00 Wednesday July 10, 2019 and from 1:00-2:00 on Thursday July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Les Bantz officiating. Burial will follow at Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Francois Godfroy Chapter c/o Carolyn Triplett, 9481 W. 300 S. Dunkirk, IN 47336.

The Family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful nurses, aides, and staff at Southern Care Hospice in Muncie, who helped us through the difficult time.
Published in The Star Press on July 9, 2019
