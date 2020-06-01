Margaret H. Riggin
Muncie - Margaret H. Riggin, age 87, Muncie, died Wednesday May 27, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born in Muncie on February 14, 1933, she was a graduate of Center High School. Margaret worked for Dr. Suer, M.D. for 15 years and at Merchants National Bank 11 years. She was a Past Worthy Matron with Order of The Eastern Star, Whitney Chapter 564 (now Star Gazers Chapter), New Burlington. She belonged to the Red Hats Club, Indiana Weavers Guild, and the former Royerton Homemakers Club. Margaret enjoyed weaving, sewing, and doing crafts with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an eloquent hostess who entertained anytime guests would arrive. Square dancing and camping with Don Riggin were favorite memories from the love of her life.
Survivors include her son, Jeff A. Riggin (wife: Karla), Albany; four grandchildren: Amber Riggin, Rhaea Hayden (husband: Colton), Eli Riggin, Tanna Riggin, and; three great-grandchildren: Jalen, Eryn, and Silas. Margaret also adored several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly sixty-two years, Donald Robert Riggin; son:
Jay B. Riggin; parents: Mark B. & Esther L. (Lindsey) Hamilton; three brothers: Mark L. "Mike" Hamilton, William L. Hamilton, and Dr. Charles O. Hamilton; one sister: Rachel A. Felton.
Private graveside services will be held at Union Cemetery, south of Parker City. Burial will follow. Celebration of her life will happen at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to New Burlington United Methodist Church; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on Jun. 1, 2020.