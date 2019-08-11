|
Margaret J. Denton
Upland - Margaret J. Denton, 84, was born to John and Monta Love on January 10, 1935 in Hartford City, IN. She graduated from Hartford City High School in 1953 and also attended Ball State University where she achieved her BS in 1976 as well as her master's degree in Education in 1979.
She married Robert L. Denton on September 19, 1953, and they shared 58 years together as husband and wife before his passing in 2010. Margaret worked in the Eastbrook school corporation as a 4th and 5th grade teacher at both Matthews and Upland campuses for 27 years. Leaving a lasting legacy with many of her students. Margaret loved teaching and the many interactions with the community that it brought. In her later years Margaret was involved with many activities at the Epworth United Methodist Church in Matthews.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Kari A. (Tim) Mitchener; her son, Steven L. (Kim) Denton both from Upland; a sister, Louanna Mossburg, Hartford City, IN; grandchildren, Robert L. (Ashley) Denton, Morris, MN, Kayla (Brandon) Smith, Waxahatchee, TX, Aaron L. (Anna Teeter) Denton, Bloomington ,IN, and Kelly J. (Cameron) Helvie, Upland, IN; great-grandchildren, Jentry Helvie, Wallace Denton and Boone Denton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Monta Love, husband, Bob, her brothers, Hansel Love, John Aaron Love, Hartford City, and Don Love, Muncie, IN.
Per her request there will be no funeral, The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel has been entrusted to her services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 36, Matthews, IN 46957.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 11, 2019