Margaret J. (Cannell) Sneed
Daleville - June 6, 1928-May 4, 2020
Margaret J. (Cannell) Sneed, 91, , died May 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Anderson after an extended illness.
She was born on June 6, 1928, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the daughter of Wesley M. and Mary (White) Cannell. She was a member of Yorktown Church of the Nazarene, Daleville Lions Club, Red Hat Society (Daleville Dolls). She loved to drive her golf cart, camping, gardening, sewing, canning, especially green beans and tomatoes, eating out and shopping.
She is survived by her five children, Kenneth (Cherry) Sneed of Anderson; Brenda (Allen) Haynes of Chesterfield, Gary (Irene) Sneed of Daleville, Glenda (Rich) Johnson of Anderson, Patricia (Doug) Miller of Middletown, four siblings, Ralph, Donald (Irma) , Viola and Anita; nine grandchildren Teresa, Kim, Melissa, Keith, Jerry, Amy, Lisa, Derek and Jackie; ten great grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Marion Sneed in 1999, great grandchild, Ashley, two brothers, Melvin and Leroy Cannell and a sister, Mary Jane Markham.
Private funeral services will be held at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Saunders Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to .
Published in The Star Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020