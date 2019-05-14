Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jo Fleming


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Jo Fleming Obituary
Margaret Jo Fleming

Winchester - Margaret Jo (Elmore) Fleming, 89, went to be with her Lord and Saviour peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born in Washington, Indiana on April 10, 1930 to the late Adam and Lucy (Gollaway) Elmore. She attended French Lick High School and graduated in 1948.

Jo married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Lee Fleming, on his twenty-first birthday. They moved to Winchester in 1948. Jo worked at Anchor Hocking, volunteered at the hospital, and later worked at Peoples Loan and Trust, currently Old National Bank for twenty-nine years.

Jo was a member of Main Street Christian Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, decorating, reading, a devoted pacers fan, and spending time with her family.

Jo is survived by her son, Robert Scott Fleming (Joyce); daughter, Suzanne Loffer (Mike); two step granddaughters, Carly Muzzy, Emily Harbaugh (Robert); three granddaughters, Lindsey Knust (Scott), Katie Flowers (Shawn), and Ashley Loffer; five great grandchildren, Karter, Karson, Kenna, and Kessa Knust, and Declan Scott Harbaugh; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, brother, Charles William Dove and a sister, Henrietta Hagen.

A Celebration of Jo's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now