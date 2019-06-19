Margaret Joan Harrold



Muncie - Margaret Joan Harrold, 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Signature Healthcare.



She was born in Ohio to Clarence and Mary Harrold and moved to Cowan and graduated from Cowan High School.



Margaret retired from Western Southern Life Insurance after thirty-seven years of service. She enjoyed traveling and being with her family.



Survivors include her nephew, Bob Harrold (wife, Beverly) and their children, Scott Harrold (wife, Missy), Kerri Carter (husband, Tim) and Kristin Kramer; her niece, Wanda Dowling and her children, Steve Dowling (wife, Donna), Debbie New (husband, Joe), Rick Dowling (wife, Sandi) and Doug Dowling (wife, Kelly); nieces, Ann Safranck, Kay Wortman, Jennifer Greaves, Jane Aki, Jo DeGroot; and nephew, Steve Black.



Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe and Bobby Ray Harrold; sisters, Martha Dowling, Emma Jones, Mary Jane Harrold; nephew, Bob Dowling; and nieces, Nancy Grove and Sue Gobal.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Signature Healthcare and Kindred Hospice for all of their loving care and support.



Private graveside services will be held at Tomlinson Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.



