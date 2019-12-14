|
Margaret Louella Clemons
Muncie - Margaret Louella Clemons, 87, died Friday morning, December 13, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born August 11, 1932 in Jamestown, TN and was the daughter of the late Albert & Erimine (Davis) Rich.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved caring for and being with her family. Margaret enjoyed fishing, sewing, making blankets and cooking. She loved her fur babies.
Margaret is survived by her loving children Allen Clemons and Vickie Burnum (David) both of Muncie; eight grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Cecil Clemons and a son Owen Clemons.
Funeral Services for Margaret will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019