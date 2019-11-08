|
|
Margaret Louise Churchill
Margaret Louise Churchill 74, passed away Monday November 4, 2019 of an extended illness. She was born January 1, 1945 in Chattanooga, TN to Louise Wright and James Williams.
She leaves to cherish her son Kenny Churchill (Carrieann) Muncie IN; her daughters Tracey Churchill Muncie IN; and Kimberly Williams Muncie, IN; 1 Brother James Williams Jr. (Barbara) Muncie IN; 2 Sisters Wilhelmeina Smith, Buffalo NY; Ruth Wright (Larry) Richmond IN; 6 Grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Louise Wright and James Williams and her husband Norwood Churchill.
Services will be Wednesday November 13, 2019 viewing 10am -12pm. Service at 12 Antioch Baptist Church 1700 E Butler ST, Muncie, IN 47303 Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019