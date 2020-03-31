|
Margaret Ristvey
Muncie - Margaret Lucille Pringle Ristvey (87) went to eternal rest on March 29, 2020. She was the only child of Paul and Ethel (Betty) Pringle, born on August 26, 1932, in Meadville, PA.
Margaret graduated from Meadville High School in 1950. She earned a BS degree in Business Education from Thiel College, Greenville, PA. She earned her Masters degree from Westminster College, New Wilmington, PA. She taught business subjects in Pennsylvania and California. She was yearbook adviser in the Farrell PA High School system toward the end of her career. She moved to North Webster, IN, upon retirement in 1999. Throughout her life, she enjoyed work in retail sales.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Marilyn Jones, of Muncie, Indiana. Marilyn's children, Kim Jones, Beth Topmiller and David Jones, and their spouses and children lovingly called her Aunt Margaret.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Morrison Woods who cared for Margaret for more than 11 years.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Morrison Woods at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made toward a memorial in the garden at Morrison Woods. To do so, send a check made out to Kim Jones, PO Box 257, North Webster IN 46555 with "In Margaret's Memory" on the memo line.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020