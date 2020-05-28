Margaret Sue "Peggy" Bales
1933 - 2020
Margaret Sue "Peggy" Bales

Eaton - Margaret Sue "Peggy" Bales, 86, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Peggy was born on June 19, 1933 in Harrison Township, outside of Muncie, Indiana to John and Ruth McKillip. She graduated from IP Gray High School in 1951 and married Richard Bales on June 2, 1952 in Eaton. Together they would raise their three children in Eaton.

Peggy worked for the first Marsh Supermarket in Portland, Indiana before later working at the Eaton Grocery. She attended the Antioch Church of the Brethren.

She is survived by her children: Tony Bales, Phillip Bales (Diana) and John Bales; grandchildren: Crystal Thalls (Jake), Beth Bales (Aaron Kraus), Jesse Bales, Jake Bales and Jonathon Bales; great-grandchildren: Izabella Thalls, Rylan Kraus, Hunter Kraus, Paxton Thalls and Parker Thalls; three brothers: Richard McKillip, John McKillip and Phil McKillip (Teresa); and a sister Janice James.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2016 and seven brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Joe New officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S Hartford St., Eaton.

Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.




Published in The Star Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
