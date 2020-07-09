Margaret Ullman
Muncie - Margaret Lynn Ullman, 61, Muncie, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 23, 1959 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of the late Donald Bex and Rheeta (Flieg) Spidel.
A celebration of life service will be held at Parson Mortuary at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Calling will be at the mortuary from 12:30 p.m. on Sunday until the time of service.
Per the family's request facial coverings will be required upon entering the funeral home. Anyone who is unable to attend the service may watch the live feed located inside Margaret's obituary page at www.parsonmortuary.com
.
.