1/1
Margaret Ullman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ullman

Muncie - Margaret Lynn Ullman, 61, Muncie, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 23, 1959 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of the late Donald Bex and Rheeta (Flieg) Spidel.

A celebration of life service will be held at Parson Mortuary at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Calling will be at the mortuary from 12:30 p.m. on Sunday until the time of service.

Per the family's request facial coverings will be required upon entering the funeral home. Anyone who is unable to attend the service may watch the live feed located inside Margaret's obituary page at www.parsonmortuary.com.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved