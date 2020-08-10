Margaret Wanchura
Muncie - Margaret Ann (Smith) Wanchura, 91, daughter of Dema Freda Clevenger and Ernest Othella Clay received her wings on Saturday August 8, 2020. She had resided at the Morrison Woods Health Campus for the past 2 ½ years where the Staff lovingly called her "Grandma". They said she always had a little "Sass" about her and enjoyed laughing at her stories.
She was employed at Sears and retired after 26 ½ years of service in the catalog Department as the Manager. After retirement she enjoyed her grandchildren, family, friends and a fair amount of traveling. Hobbies and interests included any kind of crafts, playing cards, scrabble and sewing. she found a great amount of pleasure in making quilts and gave a countless number of them away to family and special friends.
Margaret belong to the Sears Retiree Breakfast Club, Forest Park Senior Citizens Euchre Club, Past President of the Main Street Seniors Noon Luncheon and BMH Auxiliary where she crocheted and donated baby hats for newborns.
She attended schools in Anderson and Elwood where most of her childhood years were spent before moving to Muncie, IN.
Surviving are her children, John Smith of Valdosta, Georgia, Larry Smith of Olive Branch, Illinois and Judith (Michael) McKillip of Gaston, Indiana. Grandchildren, Kelly (Sonny) Warner, John David (Brittany) Smith, Christopher Smith and Tayler (Ryan) Fuson. Step grandchildren, Douglas McKillip, Angie (Kelly) Morey, Lisa (Grant) Hayes and 10 Great Grandchildren. A half-brother Benjamin (Carol) Clay of Fort Wayne, IN.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother and best friend growing up, Robert Edward Clay was killed in the Korean War in 1950.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Morrison Woods Health Campus for their wonderful care of our loved one. "Grandma" loved you all.
Private family graveside services have been requested by the family to take place at the I.O.O.F. cemetery in Alexandria. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
The family has requested that acts of kindness be done for others in lieu of sending memorial contributions.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
