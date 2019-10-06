Services
Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN
Margery Lucille Aigner


1926 - 2019
Margery Lucille Aigner Obituary
Margery Lucille Aigner

Parker City - Margery Lucille Aigner, 93, passed away peacefully at her residence Wednesday evening, October 2, 2019, with family by her side. She was born September 1, 1926 in Sandusky, Michigan the daughter of Thomas Franklin and Elsie Margaret (Fritz) Swallow.

Margery, a homemaker, in her younger years had worked at Winchester Rubber, Davis Restaurant and as a Stanley dealer. She was known for her big heart and open door, being a mother to many beyond her family. She was a member of Union Chapel Church, Stoney Creek Mother's Club and served as a Cub Scout Den Mother.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Margaret L. Scott (husband, James) and Mary Lois King (husband, Robert); a daughter-in-law, Dianna Shore; fourteen grandchildren, David Kidd, Melissa Kidd (Geoff Williamson), Kimberly Barndollar, Shannon Thornburg, Dana Ertl, Donnita Aigner-Cobb (husband, Guy), Gabe Aigner, Joseph Aigner (Cheryl Wright), Jeremiah Aigner (Ashley Owens), John Scott (wife, Penny), Cathy Troxler (husband, Bill), Jimmy Scott (wife, Kelly), Tracy Nash, Anita Pugsley, and Chanda Fouseridge (wife, Cheri); 35 great grandchildren; 31 great-great grandchildren; a special niece, Sheila Curtis; and a special nephew, Bobby VanMatre. She was preceded in death by her parents; a loving husband, Joseph; three sons, Donald, Daniel and David; five sisters, Mary VanMatre, Alice Eley, Wilma Lewis, Ruth Hayes and Opal Davison; and two brothers, Robert and Thomas Jr.

A service to celebrate Margery's life will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery of Muncie, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 7th, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 6, 2019
