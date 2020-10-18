Margie Alice (Cooper) Hammond



Indianapolis - Margie Alice (Cooper) Hammond, 86, of Indianapolis, IN, transition on Sunday, October 11, 2020



Margie was born in Sunflower, MS on November 23, 1933. Margie was married to Jesse L. Hammond in 1954. They were married for 16 years until his death in 1970.



Margie worked as a service worker for Ball State University for 27 years and then retired from Ball State in 1995. She enjoyed making jewelry, sewing, watching Western movies.



Margie is survived by her four children, fourteen grandchildren, great grandchildren, and host of other family and friends.



Margie is preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, three brothers, and sister.



Flowers and other memorial donations can be sent to Union Baptist Church located at 1100 N. Macedonia Ave, Muncie, IN 47303. Service will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Union Baptist Church in Muncie, IN. Visitation is at 10:00am-12:00pm. Burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted by Gholar & Gholar.









