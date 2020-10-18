1/1
Margie Alice (Cooper) Hammond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Alice (Cooper) Hammond

Indianapolis - Margie Alice (Cooper) Hammond, 86, of Indianapolis, IN, transition on Sunday, October 11, 2020

Margie was born in Sunflower, MS on November 23, 1933. Margie was married to Jesse L. Hammond in 1954. They were married for 16 years until his death in 1970.

Margie worked as a service worker for Ball State University for 27 years and then retired from Ball State in 1995. She enjoyed making jewelry, sewing, watching Western movies.

Margie is survived by her four children, fourteen grandchildren, great grandchildren, and host of other family and friends.

Margie is preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, three brothers, and sister.

Flowers and other memorial donations can be sent to Union Baptist Church located at 1100 N. Macedonia Ave, Muncie, IN 47303. Service will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Union Baptist Church in Muncie, IN. Visitation is at 10:00am-12:00pm. Burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted by Gholar & Gholar.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved