Margie E. Cross, age 87, Albany, died unexpectedly Thursday January 2, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Born in Muncie on November 20, 1932, she graduated from Muncie Central High School with the class of 1950 and was a longtime resident of Albany. She was a homemaker and enjoyed antiques, glassware, and spending time with her family - especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margie was a member of the Sweet Adelines and had attended Dunkirk Calvary United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son: Doug Cross, Albany; two sisters: Shirley Amonett, Muncie, and Penny Henry (husband: Delnor "Bud"); four grandchildren: Tiffany Colucci (husband: Terry), OH, Ashley Stevenson, Hartford City, Jenny Arnett, Tipton, and Kelli Cross, Albany; nine great-grandchildren: Ethan, Chase, Brooklin, Ariel, Layla, Garrett, Kellan, Jameson, and Tanner; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of forty-one years: Wilbur W. "Bud" Cross who died in 1998; also deceased are two sons: Kelly Cross and Mike Cross; three brothers, and five sisters.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 5 until 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020