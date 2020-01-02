Services
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie E. Cross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie E. Cross Obituary
Margie E. Cross, age 87, Albany, died unexpectedly Thursday January 2, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Born in Muncie on November 20, 1932, she graduated from Muncie Central High School with the class of 1950 and was a longtime resident of Albany. She was a homemaker and enjoyed antiques, glassware, and spending time with her family - especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margie was a member of the Sweet Adelines and had attended Dunkirk Calvary United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her son: Doug Cross, Albany; two sisters: Shirley Amonett, Muncie, and Penny Henry (husband: Delnor "Bud"); four grandchildren: Tiffany Colucci (husband: Terry), OH, Ashley Stevenson, Hartford City, Jenny Arnett, Tipton, and Kelli Cross, Albany; nine great-grandchildren: Ethan, Chase, Brooklin, Ariel, Layla, Garrett, Kellan, Jameson, and Tanner; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of forty-one years: Wilbur W. "Bud" Cross who died in 1998; also deceased are two sons: Kelly Cross and Mike Cross; three brothers, and five sisters.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 5 until 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to the ; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at

www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -