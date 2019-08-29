Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Margree Ann Rinker


1934 - 2019
Margree Ann Rinker Obituary
Margree Ann Rinker

Muncie - Margree Ann Rinker, 85, of Muncie, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 with her family by her side, after an extended illness. Margree was born on March 12, 1934 to Paul and Naomi (Wright) Collins. Margree married Ronald G. Rinker on September 27, 1952.

Margree was a stay-at-home wife and mother. One could also find her volunteering at Ball Hospital as a candy striper for many years. She enjoyed oil painting. She loved her animals. She was a member of Northside Assembly of God in Muncie for many years.

Margree is survived by her children: Mark Rinker, Craig Rinker, and Brenda (David) Clark; grandchildren: Chris Rinker, Ron (Heather) Rinker, Kelli (Brian) Hensley, Karri (David) Skinner, and David (Heather) Clark II; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters: Jeanette (George) Ward and Elaine (Herb) Seals; brothers: Norman (Trudy) Collins and Ray (Jeanene) Collins; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Collins.

Margree was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron Rinker of 63 years; and brother, Edward Collins.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 12:00 noon, also in the Funeral Home with Pastor Carlton Bowden and Chaplain Ron Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 29, 2019
