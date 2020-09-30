Marguerite Naylor
Muncie - Marguerite Hope Campbell Naylor (Hope)
Hope Naylor was born on March 14, 1938 to Sherman and Alma (Watkins) Campbell in Albion, Illinois. She moved to Anderson, Indiana as a child and graduated from Anderson High School.
She had been in declining health for a number of years and passed away peacefully Friday September 25, 2020 at the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Sherman Campbell, Jr., Deloris Campbell, Joann Houser, Maxine Potter, Billy Campbell, John Campbell and Dwain Campbell.
Surviving Hope are sons Brian (Tonya) Naylor of Muncie, IN, and Scott (Jennifer) Naylor of Fishers, IN. Grandchildren Zachary (Gigi) Naylor, Zane (Fiancé' Kassie Dalton) Naylor, Rachel Naylor & Sarah Naylor.
Per her wish's cremation will take place. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Ovid Community Church located at 793 E. 600 S. Anderson, IN 46013 Thursday October 8, 2020 from 7:00 P.M. until 8:30 P.M. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU) at give.cru.org
