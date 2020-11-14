Marianna H. Rubush
Eaton, IN - Marianna H. Rubush, 84, was called home on Friday, November 13, 2020 at The Woodlands of Muncie.
Marianna was born on May 8, 1936 to Clayton and Marjorie (Orr) Hodgin. She was a 1954 graduate of Eaton High School and in that same year, she married Robert L. Rubush. Together they would raise their family in Eaton.
Marianna was a long time member of Eaton United Methodist Church, D.A.R. Daughters of the American Revolution, Eastern Star and also worked alongside her brother at the Homestead in Hartford City.
Marianna was a loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Lylanne Musselman; two grand-daughters, Keli Penrod (Cyle) and Alison Thompson (John); five great-grandchildren: Codey Penrod, Kyli Penrod, Scott Thompson (Saylor), Damon Thompson and Alex Thompson; two great-great-grandchildren, Kolby Penrod and Colton Penrod; her brother, Ben Hodgin; cousins, Sam and Jewell Powell and Jean Ellen and Rex Morgan.
In addition to her parents, Marianna was preceded in death by her husband Robert Rubush and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Hodgin.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton, and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19th, at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Abner officiating. Burial will follow at Eaton Union Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in her name to Eaton United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association
c/o Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 537, Eaton, IN 47338.
