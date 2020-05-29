Marie U. Rhorer (Mastrianni)
Muncie - Marie U. Rhorer (Mastrianni) ascended to heaven, on May 25, 2020 at Morrison Woods Health Campus.
She was born on June 25, 1927 in Amsterdam, New York, the daughter of Mariano and Raffaela Mastrianni.
Most of Marie's life was dedicated to both her family and her work, as she believed in the spirit of giving. Marie was a good Samaritan to many, as she offered not just a cup of sugar to a neighbor or an acquaintance, but the gift of friendship, someone to pray with, or warm companionship throughout the winding path of life. In each city where Marie resided; whether Amsterdam, New York or in and around Muncie, one who lived in her presence was inspired by a time long ago, when people helped people.
Marie delighted in spending time with her family, creating years of memories of warm tradition, rich with the aroma of beautifully prepared Italian dishes. Marie's mother, Raffaela Onorato, taught her to live fully without many belongings, finding contentment in gathering family with tradition, in the spirit of bringing many together, to become one.
Marie continued to serve the community in many ways as a resident of Morrison Woods Health Campus. Marie founded and directed the Morrison Woods Welcome Wagon, bringing gifts in a welcoming spirit to each resident. She continued many of the community appointments she had including: over 3,000 hours as a volunteer for Ball Memorial Hospital's gift shop, Red Hat Society, the Village Belles Home Ec Club, founder and hostess of the Muncie Community Schools Lunch program reunion fellowship, as well as reverently serving as the eucharistic minister to Catholic residents of Morrison Woods Health Campus, offering prayer to those too sick to attend Mass at St. Lawrence Church. She also served as Republican Precinct #11 Committeewoman for many years and was an organizer for the Washington Street Festival, where she ran the visitor's booth for many years. Marie loved camping with her family, playing cards, euchre and bridge.
For each of her 92 years on this earth, Marie was loved deeply by her family. Marie is survived by three children, Charles K. Weasel (wife, Cathy) of Milledgeville, GA, Linda M. Eldridge (husband, Ken) of Albany and Frances Ann Wehlage (husband, Greg) of Yorktown; four grandchildren, Jason Foster of Albany, Brian Foster (wife, Shelly) of Muncie, Sarah Weasel (significant other, John Balfour) and Matthew Weasel, both of Georgia; eight great-grandchildren, Dakota Foster (significant other, Molly McCoy), Zayda Foster and Zarah Foster, both of Albany, Kaden Foster, Kayleigh Foster and Liam Foster, all of Muncie, Sean Weasel and Kelsey Weasel, both of Georgia; one great-great grandchild,
Eleanor Foster; one brother, Angelo Onorato (wife, Flora) Amsterdam, New York; two step-sons, Franklin E. Rhorer, Jr. (wife, Paula) of Alabama and David Rhorer (wife, Cheryl) of Anderson; and several step-grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Franklin E. Rhorer, Sr.; and one sister, Veronica Ororato.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Fr. David Hellmann officiating. Those unable to attend can view Mrs. Rhorer's funeral service live at www.Facebook.com/MeeksMortuary. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Memorial Contributions may be sent in memory of Marie Rhorer to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305.
In memory of Marie, try to give meaningfully of yourself each day.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
