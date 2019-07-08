Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Beech Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Voiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie "Daniels" Voiles


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie "Daniels" Voiles Obituary
Marie "Daniels" Voiles

Muncie - Marie Daniels Voiles, 52, passed away July 3, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born on February 1, 1967, in Muncie the daughter of Richard and Barbara (Joyce (Brown) Daniels.

She is survived by one son, Javen Voiles; three daughters, Jade and Jetta Voiles and Jordan LoPilato; nine grandchildren, Gabe, Jaycee and Jaxon LoPilato, Jaslene and Jesenia Gonzales, Dereon, Dhamari and Dreece Brown; one sister, Marilyn Barton; one niece and nephew, Lyndsey and Dylan Barton; former spouse, Mike Voiles.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Beech Grove Cemetery.

Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now