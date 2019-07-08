|
Marie "Daniels" Voiles
Muncie - Marie Daniels Voiles, 52, passed away July 3, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born on February 1, 1967, in Muncie the daughter of Richard and Barbara (Joyce (Brown) Daniels.
She is survived by one son, Javen Voiles; three daughters, Jade and Jetta Voiles and Jordan LoPilato; nine grandchildren, Gabe, Jaycee and Jaxon LoPilato, Jaslene and Jesenia Gonzales, Dereon, Dhamari and Dreece Brown; one sister, Marilyn Barton; one niece and nephew, Lyndsey and Dylan Barton; former spouse, Mike Voiles.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Beech Grove Cemetery.
Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on July 8, 2019