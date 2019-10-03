|
Marilyn A. Davis, 89, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Frankfort on February 13, 1930, the daughter of Earl and Cleo (Ogle) Smith and graduated from Frankfort High School.
Marilyn retired from Merchants National Bank after twenty years of service. She was a loving, wife, mother and grandmother who always enjoyed being with her family. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends.
Survivors include her twin daughters, Stephanie Bower (husband, Bill) and Sharmon Davis, both of Muncie; her son, Eddie Davis Jr. (wife, Linda) of Sidney, Ohio; her daughter, Melinda Davis of Muncie; her grandchildren, Keith Barkdull (wife, Mary), Bill Bower (wife, Heather), Amanda McGrath, Monica Duncan (husband, Adam), Melissa Mayor, and Michael Mayor; her great-grandchildren, Claire Bower, Caleb Harlem, Luke Bower, Nicholas Kirk, and Isabella Mayor; her special friend and companion, Murphy; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar E. Davis Sr.; her son, Andrew Davis; a sister, Barbara Smith; a brother, Rolland Smith; and a sister-in-law, Doris Smith.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Morrison Woods for all of their loving care and support and to I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospice for all of their care during the last three days.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Rd. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.) 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie Indiana 47303 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 3, 2019