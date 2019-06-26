Marilyn B. Simmons



Muncie - Marilyn B. Simmons, 78, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



She was born on December 11, 1940 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Van and Mary (Newby) Miller.



Marilyn graduated from Sheridan High School in Sheridan, Indiana. She received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Indiana University. Marilyn worked at Ball Memorial Hospital. Later she worked as a Rehabilitation Care Nurse and as an Addiction Counselor at the Anderson Care Center.



Mrs. Simmons was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority at Indiana University and later a member of Psi Ota XI Alpha Chapter in Muncie. Marilyn was an avid I.U. fan. She loved I.U. Basketball and was a member of the Indiana University Alumni Association.



Survivors include her son, Michael Border (wife, Connie); daughter, Andrea Border; two grandchildren, Emma Kantz and J.P. Wills; sister, Beth Griesemer (husband, Damion); and many close friends, and sorority sisters.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. A reception to follow the celebration of life at Vera Mae's Bistro.



Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana University Alumni Association, 1000 E. 17th St, Bloomington, IN 47408.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com