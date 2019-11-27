|
|
Marilyn Beatrice Tackett Jackson
Middletown - Marilyn Beatrice Tackett Jackson, 83, longtime resident of Middletown passed away late Monday evening in New Castle.
She was born in Chicago, IL, December 5, 1935, the daughter of Lee and Frances Wilson Tackett. She was a graduate of Dugger High School and retired from General Motors- Delco Remy in 1991 after 25 years of service.
She attended the Cadiz Friends Church and sold crafts at the Farmers Pike market. She loved playing bingo and was known for her awards for cooking at the Mooreland Fair and The Courier Time cooking contests placing first and was grand champion on several occasions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter: Carla Jackson, sister: LeAnn Tackett and 2 brothers: Lee, Ed, and Bill Tackett.
Survivors are her husband: Carl Dion Jackson whom she married on June 11, 1955, children: Peggy Sweigart (Mike) of New Castle, Jackie Jackson (Pat) of Shirley and Randy Jackson of Middletown, one brother: Ross Tackett (Tracy) of Marco Island, FL, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Pastor Bob Lines officiating. Friends may call on Friday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
Burial will follow on Saturday November 30 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Dugger, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the Middletown Emergency Unit, PO Box 1, Middletown, IN 47356.
Online guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019