Jamestown, TN - Marilyn Beaty, age 63 of Jamestown, TN, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born on March 30, 1956 in Jamestown, TN to Oliver and Betty (Lee) Beaty. She is survived by her two sons, Doug Baker and Derrick Long; 3 Grandchildren, Rebecca, Evan and Elizabeth. She is preceded in death by her father, Oliver Beaty. Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown, TN is in charge of the cremation for Marilyn Beaty of Jamestown.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 9, 2019