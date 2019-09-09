Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
1941 - 2019
Muncie - Marilyn Kaye Clidinst, 78, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Marilyn was born in Muncie, Indiana, on March 16, 1941, the daughter of Elijah and Mary Osborne. On April 12, 1969, she married Ralph Wayne Clidinst in Muncie, Indiana. Mother to Frederick (Kathy) Osborne, Edward (Nancy) Osborne; Jeffery (Kristina) Clidinst, Randy Clidinst; Gary Clidinst; and Steven Michael (Joann) Clidinst. Marilyn was the proud grandmother to 15 grandchildren and to 13 great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was predeceased in death by her parents, Elijah and Mary Osborne; husband, Ralph Wayne Clidinst; her grandson Ryan Osborne; daughter-in-law, Kristina Clidinst; and siblings, Frederick, Leroy, Kenneth, Charles, and Francis Osborne and sister Donetta "Sis" Schirmer.

Marilyn is survived by her children Frederick, Edward, Jeffery, Randy, Gary, Steven; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Thelma Miller, Barbara Wimmer, and Darrell "Skip" Osborne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She loved playing bingo and word search puzzles. She also enjoyed spending time and playing cards with her friends at Pilgrim Place Apartments.

Services will be held at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, Indiana, 47305 at 10 a.m. on September 10, 2019. There will be a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsomortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 9, 2019
