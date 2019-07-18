|
Marilyn Conner
Muncie - Marilyn Conner, 82, passed away late Saturday evening, July 13, 2019, at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on October 4, 1936 in Muncie the daughter of Morris "Bud" and Louise (Clouse)Tetrick.
Marilyn graduated from Center High School in 1954 and later married the love of her life, William Lewis Conner on September 18, 1955 and he preceded her in death May 17, 2015. Mrs. Conner became a Lab Tech for then Ball Memorial Hospital and later worked for Pathologist Associates in the billing dept. until her retirement in 2001. Mrs. Conner is a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Selma United Methodist Church where she supported the missions and was called upon to help provide special dinners at church. She enjoyed watching NASCAR on Sunday' especially following Jeff Gordon. Marilyn treasured the times she could be with her family and pet cat companion Percy the most!
Survivors include her daughter, Robin Blackwell (Michael), Muncie; her son, William Kevin Conner (Cheri), Savannah, Georgia; 6 grandchildren, Amy, Ryan, Stanley, Klint, Ashley and Josh; 6 great grandchildren, Caleb, Shelby, Peyton, Carlee, Landon and Zarah; 1 sister, Carolyn Claytor, Muncie.
Besides her husband of 60 years, William "Bill", she is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Steven Conner officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.
Published in The Star Press on July 18, 2019