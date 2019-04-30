|
|
Marilyn Cunnington-Wilson
Muncie - Marilyn J. (Veneman) Cunnington-Wilson,86, passed away on April 27, 2019. Marilyn was born in Muncie to Charles and Nilah (Craig) Veneman-Silvers on October 23, 1932.
Marilyn graduated from Burris School in 1950, she was a member of the Tri Kapa Sorority. She graduated from Christian College in Columbia, Missouri. She was a member of High Street United Methodist Church in Muncie for 75 years. She worked at Collegienne shops in the Village. She was a member of the Moose Lodge and FOP Women's Auxiliary Group.
Marilyn loved going to the lake. She enjoyed pontoon rides, fireworks and her dog, Sam on Lake Wawasee. She made the world's best Christmas dinners.
Marilyn is survived by 2 daughters, Cindy Addison and Debra Haffner, a son, Steven Cunnington (Diana), stepson, Scott Wilson, sister, Shirley Lanum, 8 grandchildren; Mandy, Brandon, Codey, Kris, Bret, Shena, Shay and Sabrina, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Richard Cunnington, second husband Gene "Pete" Wilson, great granddaughter Carlee.
A funeral service for Marilyn will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Charlotte Overmyer officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 30, 2019