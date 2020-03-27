|
|
Marilyn D. (Selvey) Owens
MUNCIE - Marilyn D. (Selvey) Owens, age 78, Muncie, died Wednesday March 25, 2020 at home following an illness. Born in Muncie July 2, 1941, she grew up in Albany and attended DeSoto High School. Marilyn worked in the deli and bakery at Kroger for several years before retiring. In earlier years she was a nurse's aid in area nursing homes. She was a longtime caregiver, enjoying baking and cooking. She also loved animals, especially her chocolate lab, Bridgette, and her red Camaro.
Survivors include 2 sons: Rev. Terry Owens (wife: Cynthia), Ft. Wayne, and Randy Owens (significant other: Anne Harris), New Ross; a daughter: Dawn Godsey (husband: Wayne), Muncie; 3 brothers: Charles Huffman, George Huffman, and Steven Reynard; 3 sisters: Maxine Getz, Dora Mae Wright, and Shirley Walters; 2 grandchildren: Kevin Payne and Katlynn Godsey; 2 great-grandchildren: Avery and Bryon, and several nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents: James Ervin & Margaret Selvey, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters.
There will be no public services. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice, particularly Patty Christner and Jill McCray, for their exceptional care of Marilyn during her illness.
Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020