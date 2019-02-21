|
|
Marilyn De Lee (Gray) Thomas
Muncie - Marilyn De Lee (Gray) Thomas, age 77, of Muncie passed away on 2/7/2019. She was the daughter of Cecil (Speed), and Doris (Clayton) Gray. She was born and raised in Delaware County, she also spent 8 years in Clearwater, FL, as the Secretary to the Dean of Florida Metropolitan University. She was employed with the CETA Program, Ball State University, and Beltone Hearing Aid Center, all of Muncie.
Marilyn was a great cook, an avid reader, loved to draw and create, working crossword puzzles, along with writing her infamous letters, and staying in touch with friends all over the world.
She leaves to cherish her memory, 2 daughters Sheila (Jack) Sears Albany, Lisa (Mike) White Muncie, and one son Stephen Thomas Muncie.
"Grandma T" had 7 grandchildren, Jason West, Sommer Pierce, Kristopher Watterson, Karissa Strauch, Klayton Bayer, Kaleb Thomas, and Pierce Gaines. She also had 11 Great grandchildren, Jordan West, Dawson West, Jason West, Landon West, Jesse Ross II, Sophia Watterson, Ava Watterson, Austen Strauch, Carsyn Strauch, Truleigh Bayer, and Kooper Bayer, and her devoted and loving pet "Daisy."
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, as well as one daughter Cheryl De Lee Cravens, and one great grandchild Logan Ross.
The family would like to thank her home health care givers who worked for "Help at Home," and a special heart felt thanks to the staff at Pine Knoll.
Marilyn had a host of close and life long friends, which made her life so rich. Per Marilyn's request there will be no calling hours, or funeral, however please come and join us in Remembrance and Celebration of Marilyn's Life at
All Seasons Banquet Facility
141 W State Street
Albany, IN 47320
On Sunday February 24, 2019
From 2PM Till 5PM
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 21, 2019