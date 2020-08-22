Marilyn Dean Bilbrey Andrews
Cookeville, TN - Marilyn Dean Bilbrey-Andrews, Age 80, went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2020 at her residence in 1635 Apple Valley Dr., Cookeville, Tenn. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was born and raised in Timothy, Tennessee and lived her adult life in Muncie, Indiana where she worked for First Merchants Bank for 35 years and retired in 2007. She loved to meet and greet people with a friendly smile and make new friends. She loved to travel and experience new places and people. She was a member of the Baptist church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bailey and Thena Smith- Bilbrey, her ex-husband Horace T. Andrews, her grandparents John Wesley and Catherine "Kat" Flatt - Bilbrey, brothers Bailey Butler Bilbrey of Akron, OH, Melvin "Buster" Bilbrey of Livingston, TN, and Kenneth "Peck" Bilbrey of Timothy, TN and sister Thelma Bilbrey -Maynord of Allons, TN. She is survived by sister, Bernice Bilbrey -Cantrell of Rickman, TN, a son Mark Andrews and wife Donna Quinn of Knoxville, TN, and a daughter Donna Andrews - Ashburn and husband David Ashburn of Cookeville, TN. She had grandchildren including Courtney Ashburn- Thomas of Lebanon, TN; Jordan Ashburn of Cookeville, TN; Jessica Ashburn-White of Cookeville, TN and Connor Cameron and Ian Cameron of Knoxville, TN. Graveside funeral services were held Monday August 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Fellowship Cemetery in Independence, TN with Brother John Copeland officiating. Pallbearers were Mark Andrews, David Ashburn, Andrew White, Jordan Ashburn, Jon Thomas, Ryan Brehob. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, TN.