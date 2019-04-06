Services
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Terry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Janice Terry


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Janice Terry Obituary
Marilyn Janice Terry

Muncie - Marilyn Janice Terry, 83 of Muncie, died early Thursday morning, April 4, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born September 17, 1935 in Manchester, TN and was the daughter of the late James Hewel & Katie Pearl (Shelton) Welch.

Marilyn was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to watch sports, bake and work puzzles. Marilyn retired from Delco Remy after 20 years of dedicated service. She was a member of the Forest Mills Methodist Church in Manchester, TN.

Marilyn is survived by her four children, Kathy Hinds (Dean) of Muncie, Doug Terry (Cindy) of Muncie, Danny Terry of Muncie, and Don Terry (Mary) of Springfield, OH; seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; two brothers Gene Welch of Manchester, TN and Jerry Welch (Diane) of San Antonio, TX; four sisters June Carrick of Oklahoma City, OK, Judy Bell (Gary) of Manchester, TN, Jennifer Styke (Quincy) of Murfreesboro, TN and Jane Fletcher (Charles) of Johnsonville, TN. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Paul L. Terry and two brothers Joe and Jimmy Welch.

Funeral Services for Marilyn will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Brother Gary Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.