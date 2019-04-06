|
Marilyn Janice Terry
Muncie - Marilyn Janice Terry, 83 of Muncie, died early Thursday morning, April 4, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born September 17, 1935 in Manchester, TN and was the daughter of the late James Hewel & Katie Pearl (Shelton) Welch.
Marilyn was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to watch sports, bake and work puzzles. Marilyn retired from Delco Remy after 20 years of dedicated service. She was a member of the Forest Mills Methodist Church in Manchester, TN.
Marilyn is survived by her four children, Kathy Hinds (Dean) of Muncie, Doug Terry (Cindy) of Muncie, Danny Terry of Muncie, and Don Terry (Mary) of Springfield, OH; seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; two brothers Gene Welch of Manchester, TN and Jerry Welch (Diane) of San Antonio, TX; four sisters June Carrick of Oklahoma City, OK, Judy Bell (Gary) of Manchester, TN, Jennifer Styke (Quincy) of Murfreesboro, TN and Jane Fletcher (Charles) of Johnsonville, TN. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Paul L. Terry and two brothers Joe and Jimmy Welch.
Funeral Services for Marilyn will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Brother Gary Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 6, 2019