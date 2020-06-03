Or Copy this URL to Share

Marilyn Jean Hicks



Muncie - 71, passed away June 1, 2020, at her home.



Survivors include her husband, Albert; four daughters, Laura Logan, Angela (husband, Dale) Byers, Lisa Marie Hicks, and Mary Logan; one brother, Shawn (wife, Jeanna) Gilmer; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.



Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.









