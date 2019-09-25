Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Marilyn Joan Crozier


1936 - 2019
Marilyn Joan Crozier Obituary
Marilyn Joan Crozier, 83 of Muncie, died Monday morning, September 23, 2019 at The Golden Living Center in Muncie. She was born July 14, 1936 in Muncie and was the daughter of the late Clarence Williams & Mary Katheryne (Oxley) Jones.

Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family and spending time with them. Marilyn worked for many area restaurants as a hostess. She loved and enjoyed the beach, decorating for holidays, raising flowers, and was an avid Elvis fan. Marilyn loved caring for her pet dog "Zoie".

Marilyn is survived by her three children, Jacqueline Crozier-Adams (Mark) of Parker City, Kim Duncan (Curt Keltner) of Muncie and Mike Crozier (Diane Watson) of Sharpsville; two grandchildren Drayk Duncan (Shawnda) of Cowan and Kenzie Johnson (Matt) of Daleville; three great-grandchildren Sadie Duncan, Duke Duncan and Saylor Johnson; two sisters Phyllis Stoner of Indianapolis and Barbara Johnson (Paul) of Maysville, GA; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Leonard Lee Crozier, whom she married June 25, 1955 and he died on November 19, 2004; three brothers Stevin Stoner, Bill Jones and Butch Jones also preceded her in death.

Funeral Services for Marilyn will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 25, 2019
