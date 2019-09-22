|
|
Marilyn Lee Thornburg Carey
Muncie - Marilyn Lee Thornburg Carey, 90, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Morrison Woods Health Campus.
She was born on August 19, 1929 to Dr. John William and Helen Rosetta (Williams) Thornburg. Marilyn attended Muncie schools and graduated from Muncie Central High School with the class of 1947. She then attended Indiana University and Ball State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary English Education and a Master of Arts in Library Science. During her college years, she pledged Delta Gamma Sorority and continued to be associated with the DG alumni group. Upon graduation, Marilyn became Medical Librarian for Eli Lilly in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her desire to teach led her to Anderson Community Schools where she taught at Anderson Senior High School from 1952 until 1956, and Anderson Junior High School from 1956 to 1958. In the summer of 1958, Muncie Community Schools offered Marilyn the position of Librarian at McKinley Junior High School where she remained until 1962. An opportunity to teach overseas arose and in the fall of 1962, Marilyn found herself teaching at the American School on base at Landstuhl, Germany. Her year spent in Germany gave her the chance to see Europe and instilled a lifelong passion for travel. Returning to Muncie in 1963, Marilyn took the position of Librarian at Southside High School and remained there until 1969. In the fall of '69 Marilyn was offered the chance to head up the Library at her alma mater, Muncie Central High School where she remained until her retirement in 1995. A sedentary retirement was not "in the cards" for Marilyn, and because of her love for the school system, and a continued desire to make it the "best it could be" she ran for a seat on the Muncie Community School's Board of Trustees. Mrs. Carey was elected to the board in 1996, and continued to serve until 2007.
Marilyn was always an active participant in all her endeavors, but particularly that of supporting her husband during his tenure as Chief of the Muncie Police Department, Sheriff of Delaware County, and Mayor of the City of Muncie. Marilyn loved her hometown, and her goal was to leave it a better place to live, work, LEARN, and play. Local institutions and agencies benefiting from Marilyn's hard work and philanthropy include Muncie Public Library, Back-To School Teacher's Store, Forest Park Senior Citizen's Center, Muncie Mission Veteran's Stand Down, Central High School Alums and Memorabilia Room, and many others too numerous to mention here.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Michael Carey (wife, Julie) of Bountiful, Utah; her grandchildren, Ryan Neilsen (Elise), Nicky Robinson, Sean Carey (Cortney); and seven great-grandchildren, all of Bountiful, Utah; a nephew, Kent Styles (Ron Hellems) of Muncie; niece, Susan Brandon (Larry) of Muncie; and special cousins, Gwynne Gibson of Washington Court House, Ohio and Jerry Williams (Gayle) of Chicago, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Patrick Carey; her mother and father, John W. and Helen R. Thornburg; children, Corrin and Linda Carey; and her sister, Patty Styles.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Morrison Woods for all of their loving care and support.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at High Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Charlotte Overmyer officiating. Private entombment will take place in Elm Ridge Mausoleum.
Family and friends may call from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Forrest Park Senior Citizen's Center, 2517 West 8th Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302 or Back to School Teacher's Store, 1318 South Madison Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 22, 2019