Marilyn Murphy
1950 - 2020
Marilyn Murphy

Muncie - Marilyn K. Murphy, 69, passed away Monday evening, August 3, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born on August 22, 1950 in Muncie the daughter of Robert and Lois (LaChat) Murphy.

Marilyn had bed ridden most of her life. She loves all things Elvis Presley related. To say she was a big fan would be an understatement! Marilyn also enjoyed playing with her Barbies and coloring.

Survivors include her mother Lois Murphy, Muncie; 2 brothers, Mike Murphy (Nealy), Muncie and Pat Murphy, Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her father Robert, she is preceded in death by 3 sisters, Iris Strouse, Sr., Andrea Dishman and Terri Conley; brother-in-law, Carl Strouse and sister-in-law, Barbara Shreves.

Private family viewing is taking place followed by a private family graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
