Marilyn Reinke
Muncie - Marilyn Reinke, 83, passed away Friday afternoon, April 10, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born on August 11, 1936 in Jonesboro, Indiana the daughter of Earl and Margaret (Pohlan) Corn .
Marilyn married the love of her life Larry Reinke on September 14, 1956 in Muncie and he preceded her in death on January 3 ,2014. Mrs. Reinke had worked for RCA Corporation of Marion as a production worker. She was a former member of both the Eagles and Moose Lodge and had attended St. Lawrence Catholic church when ever possible. Spending time with her children and grandchildren and great grandchild was very precious to her.
She is survived by three sons, Bruce Reinke(Debbie), Mark Reinke (Jana) and Steven Reinke, all of Muncie; six grandchildren Jeff(Michelle), Tyler, Brad (Amanda), Kara (Barak), Kori and Neil; one great grand, Jordyn Reinke; one brother, Charles Corn (Mary Kay), Middletown; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband of 58 years, Larry, she is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Pat, Janice and Barbara and two infant siblings.
Because of the Covid 19 restrictions, private family graveside services will be taking place at Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie. A Memorial service will be held at a later date in the future when restrictions are lifted.
A special thank you goes to the staff of the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice Center for their excellent care of our mother during this time of convalescents.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020