Services
Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Sue Dunn


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Sue Dunn Obituary
Marilyn Sue Dunn

Muncie, IN - Marilyn "Sue" Dunn, originally of Farmland, IN, went to her heavenly home on the morning of March 31, 2019. She was reunited in Heaven with her husband, Richard Dunn; brother, Ted Darling; and daughter, Dawn Craig. She leaves behind her beloved mother of 102, Winifred Darling; a brother, Ray; a sister, Diane; nephews, Ryan and Nick Albertson; her loving son, Jay Larzelere; a son-in-law, Duane Wray; grandchildren, Nathan Craig and spouse, Jason Larzelere, Britney Larzelere, Dunia Ruiz, Danny Ruiz, Maria Fernanda Macedonio; three great grandchildren, Mikalea Skibinski, Amelia Skibinski and Joseph "Schuy" Craig; and a host of cousins, other loved ones and friends.

There will be no services per Sue's request. There will be no calling hours. Entombment will be at Beech Grove Mausoleum at Beech Grove Cemetery of Muncie, IN. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now