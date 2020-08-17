Marilyn Sue Lewis
Muncie - Marilyn Sue Lewis, 82, passed away Sunday morning, August 16, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 13, 1938 in Muncie and was the daughter of the late Russell & Alberta (Gamrod) Cross.
Marilyn was a loving mother and grandmother, she enjoyed spending time with her daughters and her grandchildren. She served as the manager of multiple McDonald's locations in the Muncie area for 40 years, she retired as an assistant manager from Madison Street McDonald's.
Marilyn is survived by her three daughters Cindy Robertson (Wayne Scott) of Norfolk VA., Karen Mosier (John) of Muncie and Brandi Norris (Michael Brandenburg) of Muncie; eight grandchildren Kevin, Andrew, Heather, Emily, Callie(Brant), Courtney, Caitlin and Carleigh; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Margie Cooper, two brothers, Phil and LaRue Cross and a very special friend Edd Bright.
Funeral Services for Marilyn will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Michael Brandenburg officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com