1/1
Marilyn Sue Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Sue Lewis

Muncie - Marilyn Sue Lewis, 82, passed away Sunday morning, August 16, 2020 at her residence.

She was born June 13, 1938 in Muncie and was the daughter of the late Russell & Alberta (Gamrod) Cross.

Marilyn was a loving mother and grandmother, she enjoyed spending time with her daughters and her grandchildren. She served as the manager of multiple McDonald's locations in the Muncie area for 40 years, she retired as an assistant manager from Madison Street McDonald's.

Marilyn is survived by her three daughters Cindy Robertson (Wayne Scott) of Norfolk VA., Karen Mosier (John) of Muncie and Brandi Norris (Michael Brandenburg) of Muncie; eight grandchildren Kevin, Andrew, Heather, Emily, Callie(Brant), Courtney, Caitlin and Carleigh; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Margie Cooper, two brothers, Phil and LaRue Cross and a very special friend Edd Bright.

Funeral Services for Marilyn will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Michael Brandenburg officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved